Motorcycles rumble in Northern Kentucky to battle PTSD in veterans and first responders

WILDER, Ky. — There’s a distinct sound when a caravan of 70 or so motorcycles rumble down the highway. In Northern Kentucky, the rumble is building up to raise money to combat post-traumatic stress.

“We have to do our part to try and fund programs that will actually get them that help,” said George Disselkamp, a board member with Cruising to Combat PTSD.

The nonprofit was created by George Rechtin, whose brother served in the Army and died in a house fire shortly after getting out of the Army National Guard.

“It was more to deal with the way to deal with the loss of him,” Rechtin said.

What started out as a handful of motorcycle riders has grown to around 75, and Rechtin said they’re likely going to hit his original goal of $50,000 raised to support programs that help veterans and first responders dealing with PTSD.

“I thought what better way to put a little tribute towards him and take care of his brothers and sisters the best way I can,” Rechtin said.

Jeremy Sharrett is a veteran of the Marine Corps and serves on the nonprofit's board.

“I have a lot of friends who suffer from PTSD and talking to a lot of guys at the VA you just kind of connect yourself with it and try to help as many people as you can,” he said.

He says the annual event brings people from all over for the cause.

“You’ve got other bike groups, you got people that just military, people who are just enthusiasts out riding having a great time,” he said.

You don’t need a motorcycle to take part. The ride begins and ends at Longnecks Sports Grill at 12919 Frogtown Connector in Wilder. They will have live music, food, drinks and raffles. You can find out more information by visiting their website.

