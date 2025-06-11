Retired Air National Guard Colonel appointed to Hamilton County Veterans Service Commission

CINCINNATI — Retired Ohio Air National Guard Col. Steven A. Breitfelder has been appointed to the Hamilton County Veterans Service Commission, where he will represent AMVETS, according to a press release from the commission.

His appointment, made by the Hamilton County Court of Common Pleas, began June 10 and runs through Jan. 14, 2028.

Breitfelder, who retired in September 2024 after over 38 years of military service, most recently served as director of operations (A3) for the Ohio Air National Guard at Joint Force Headquarters in Columbus. In that role, he was the senior Air National Guard representative overseeing domestic operational responses, airspace coordination and state exercises across Ohio.

Commission Executive Director Orlando Sonza praised the appointment in a statement included in the release.

“Colonel Breitfelder brings a wealth of military and professional knowledge and skills to the Commission,” Sonza said. “We feel fortunate to have his experience and perspective as a veteran and firefighting professional to draw upon as we continue expanding and improving service delivery to our fellow veterans in Hamilton County.”

Breitfelder was commissioned as a second lieutenant in November 1993 at the Academy of Military Science in Tennessee. He served as commander of the 123rd Air Control Squadron in Blue Ash, Ohio, where he deployed in support of Operations Southern Watch, Iraqi Freedom, Enduring Freedom, Freedom Sentinel, Inherent Resolve and Noble Eagle.

Following his command tour, he was assigned to Joint Force Headquarters as deputy J3, where he led domestic operations and planning in a joint environment alongside the Army National Guard.

In addition to his military career, Breitfelder has worked for the Cincinnati Fire Department since 1990.

He currently serves as assistant fire chief overseeing the Administrative Services Division, where he manages logistics and infrastructure for the city’s 26 fire stations. He previously served as division chief of human resources, operations, and as interim fire chief.

He is a certified firefighter II, paramedic, fire safety inspector, fire instructor and live fire instructor. He also sponsors the department’s Women’s Employee Resource Group, oversees the Peer Support Group and leads professional development initiatives.

Breitfelder fills the vacancy left by Commissioner Steven Staniford, who resigned and represented AMVETS. A nomination from AMVETS Post 1988 and the recommendation of Hamilton County Common Pleas Judge Chris Wagner, who interviewed Breitfelder, led to the appointment.

The Hamilton County Veterans Service Commission provides emergency financial assistance, advocacy and outreach to veterans and their families throughout the county. You can visit their website to apply for assistance or to find out other information about their services.

