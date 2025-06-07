Aircraft that led historic D-Day invasion commemorates 81st anniversary in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — A restored World War II aircraft that led the historic D-Day invasion will be on display this weekend at Cincinnati Warbirds, offering the public a rare glimpse into a pivotal moment of military history.

The aircraft, originally part of the 101st Airborne Division's invasion of Normandy in 1944, was saved from being scrapped and meticulously restored by the Commemorative Air Force's Central Texas Wing.

Jim Stitt, president of Cincinnati Warbirds, said the aircraft will be available for public viewing through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Visitors can tour the cockpit, view military vehicles and attend a special ceremony honoring airborne veterans on Saturday at 12:30 p.m.

"We're not celebrating war, but commemorating the brave soldiers who served," Stitt said.

The event offers rides near the aircraft for a donation and provides an educational opportunity to remember the sacrifices made during World War II.

For more information, visit www.cincinnatiwarbirds.org.

If you have a veteran story to tell in your community, email homefront@wcpo.com. You also can join the Homefront Facebook group, follow Craig McKee on Facebook and find more Homefront stories here.