'I'm going to do this at least for another year': Fallen soldier's dad contemplates future of support center

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio — For 19 years Keith Maupin has mourned the loss of his son who was taken captive in Iraq.

“Time heals all wounds — no it don't, it gives you time to adjust to whatever's happened in your life,” Maupin said.

Staff Sergeant Matt Maupin was with the 724th Transportation Company deployed to Iraq. His convoy was attacked south of Baghdad by insurgents in April 2004. He was taken captive and eventually, his remains would be found nearly four years later.

The loss of his son created a passion to help those who serve and keep his son’s name alive. He created the Yellow Ribbon Support Center. He, along with countless volunteers, has sent thousands of care packages around the globe, each box featuring a yellow round sticker with Matt’s face prominently displayed.

“At one time we were mailing to 400 Different troops at the same time,” Maupin said.

Maupin said they’re well over 35,000 boxes sent. The Yellow Ribbon Support Center Foundation has given out $756,000 in post-secondary scholarships in memory and honor of fallen heroes, according to their website.

As he marks 20 years since his son was taken captive, Maupin said he expects their annual Let Us Never Forget scholarship dinner to be the largest to date next April.

While financial support continues to come in waves for the Yellow Ribbon Support Center, there’s some uncertainty about the future.

“We run out of money, I’m goin’ fishing,” Maupin said. “You know to run out of money, that means the community stopped supporting it or they all come home. That's the goal.”

As for Maupin himself, it's a matter of seeing the mission through to the end which could be drawing near.

“I know I'm going to do this at least for another year,” Maupin said. “Because I figure in 20 years, if whoever was with Matt in that convoy or was over there, they'll be out.”

You can find out more information about volunteering to pack boxes or how to make a donation to the Yellow Ribbon Support Center by visiting their website.

