Easterseals Redwood expansion focused on opening new doors to better serve area veterans

CINCINNATI — The roar of large round fans keeps air moving through the maze of walls and rooms as drywall begins to make shape of the future of Military and Veterans Services at Easterseals Redwood offices off Gilbert Avenue.

“Well, we're going to have 7,000 to 8,000 square feet dedicated just to the military and veteran centers,” said Sherry Ems, director of Military and Veterans Services of Easterseals Redwood.

The rotunda where veterans will enter is coming together with a skylight featuring an American flag and a POW/MIA table set up for those who cannot be with us. Pointing to the large wall Sherry Ems points out one of the first things that will likely engage some veterans.

“We’re going to have a large map of the world so that when our guests come in they can put pins where they’ve been,” Ems said.

The new facility will offer up a kitchenette area that will have a variety of snacks and that’s adjacent to a large community room.

“We'll be able to fit about 150 people in here,” Ems said. “So we can do different programs and have different meetings and have a huddle room over here for meetings.”

Easterseals Redwood

Privacy for their veteran guests is also a top priority. There are several small offices that will allow veterans to meet with different outside organizations.

“It is important to have the privacy, plus going over some private information and things like that is important,” Ems said.

There will also be a computer lab where veterans can check email, perform job searches, work on resumes or catch up on the news.

The new center isn’t just focused on business. There is also a focus on fun and creating an environment where veterans can meet fellow veterans and network. They’ll have a lounge area with TVs and even a gaming room where multiple video gaming systems will be set up.

Easterseals Redwood

Restrooms will be one of the biggest transformations for the new facility as they are things they couldn’t offer up with their old design.

“What's important about this is there's going to be shower facilities and laundry facilities,” said Ems.

That’s a critical change to help homeless veterans who can now have a safe place to wash up, clean some laundry and get other resources in one spot.

There’s even a focus on health care with a new gym space that Ems said will be set up similarly to a gym one might see at a hotel.

The new amenities and space to host a wide variety of knowledge-based classes also allow their mission to help more veterans within the Southwest Ohio, Southeast Indiana and Northern Kentucky area.

“My hope is that in the first year, we'll be able to serve 3,000,” Ems said.

She said she’s being conservative with the number and expects that number to grow.

Ems said the Veterans and Military Services branch of Easterseals Redwood is 100% philanthropically funded and relies on events like their upcoming Honor Ride to support what they’re doing now and the expanded mission in the new place.

You can find out more about the upcoming Aug. 19 Honor Ride by visiting their website.

