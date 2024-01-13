Watch Now
Food

Actions

Cherry Thing-a-Ling season already? You can start ordering the popular Schmidt Bakery treat now

The secret behind Indiana's famous Thing-A-Ling
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Maxim Alter
<p>Thing-A-Ling's fresh off out of the fryer.</p>
The secret behind Indiana's famous Thing-A-Ling
Posted at 10:22 PM, Jan 12, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-12 22:22:23-05

BATESVILLE, Ind. — We're just over a month away from the middle of February, and you know what that means ...

No, we're not talking about Valentine's Day. We're talking about something even better: Cherry Thing-a-Ling season!

Schmidt Bakery in Batesville, Indiana, is now taking online orders for its Thing-a-Lings, which will then be shipped straight to your house on Feb. 12, 13 or 20. A box of one dozen Thing-a-Lings costs $20.

While online orders have begun, customers who want to get their Thing-a-Lings in person can still visit the bakery this Presidents Day weekend, Feb. 15-19. The part fritter, part doughnut treats will be available from 4 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Thing-a-Lings have been a staple at Schmidt Bakery since owner Clem Schmidt first created them in the winter of 1975. Nearly 50 years later, people are still lining up outside the bakery's doors to get their fix.

RELATED | The story behind Batesville, Indiana's popular Thing-A-Ling pastry

In 2022, Schmidt Bakery said it sold more than 199,500 Thing-a-Lings. In 2023, they sold a record-breaking 232,380. That number will likely increase this year with the addition of online orders.

To order your Thing-a-Lings, or learn more about Schmidt Bakery, click here.

Watch Live:

WCPO 9 News Headlines

More local news:
USWNT star Rose Lavelle inducted into alma mater's athletic hall of fame UC students, alumni take Carnegie Hall stage to honor Broadway composer CPS superintendent gets mixed reviews on her first annual report card

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Find WCPO 9 everywhere you stream.