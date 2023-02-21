A Thing-a-Ling year to remember: Schmidt Bakery has record breaking famous Cherry Thing-a-Ling sales

BATESVILLE, Ind. — Schmidt Bakery's famous Cherry Thing-a-Lings made history over President's Day weekend.

In just five days, the business sold 19,365 dozen. That brings the total Cherry Thing-a-Lings sold in the 2023 season to 232,380.

This blew the previous record out of the water at just 16,000 dozen in 2022.

"We are truly grateful for you," the company said in a Facebook post. "We have the best customers around."

People from across the Tri-State traveled to Batesville, Indiana for the popular cherry treats that are part fritter, part donut. The Thing-a-Lings were only available Thursday, Feb. 16 through Monday, Feb. 20.

People waited hours to get a box.

Unfortunately, if you didn't get the chance to get the treat this year, you will have to wait until next February.

Cherry Thing-A-Ling Fever