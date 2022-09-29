Watch Now
Northern Kentucky

Worker killed by semi at NKY business

police-lights
ELSMERE, Ky.  — A GXO Logistics employee died after being struck by a semi-truck in Elsmere, Kenton County Police said in a press release.

David Poe, 58, was working at a loading dock Wednesday afternoon in the 7900 block of Foundation Drive when he was hit, investigators said.

According to police, the 44-year-old driver was backing the truck into a parked trailer when he struck Poe.

Poe was pronounced dead at the scene by the Kenton County Coroner.

The semi-driver was not injured.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

This is an ongoing investigation and will be updated once more information becomes available.

