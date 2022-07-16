Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Woman dead following crash involving semi-truck in Clinton County

Police lights
Matt Rourke/AP
FILE: Police Lights
Police lights
Posted at 7:23 AM, Jul 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-16 07:23:15-04

CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio  — A woman was killed Friday evening following a crash involving a semi-truck in Clinton County, Ohio State Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened around 7:45 p.m. on SR-380, north of Katys Lane, in Chester Township.

Investigators said Heather Cole, 27, of Xenia, was driving a 2012 Ford Focus south on SR-380 when drove left of center and was hit by a semi-truck. Following the collision, both vehicles drove off the road.

Cole was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol. The driver of the semi-truck was taken to Green Memorial for non-serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by Ohio State Highway Patrol Wilmington Post.

Watch the Latest Headlines in our 24/7 News Livestream:

Good Morning Tri-State Weekend at 8AM

More local news:
Police identify man killed in hit and run crash in Clermont County Advocates hope 988 suicide hotline number will help more in need Recent violence at The Banks doesn't deter thousands from attending concert

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Now you can watch 9 First Warning Weather on your time, any time.