Woman dead following crash involving semi-truck in Clinton County

CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A woman was killed Friday evening following a crash involving a semi-truck in Clinton County, Ohio State Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened around 7:45 p.m. on SR-380, north of Katys Lane, in Chester Township.

Investigators said Heather Cole, 27, of Xenia, was driving a 2012 Ford Focus south on SR-380 when drove left of center and was hit by a semi-truck. Following the collision, both vehicles drove off the road.

Cole was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol. The driver of the semi-truck was taken to Green Memorial for non-serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by Ohio State Highway Patrol Wilmington Post.