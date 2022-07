COVINGTON, Ky. — An overturned semi tanker has closed both northbound and southbound lanes of I-71/75 at the Brent Spence bridge.

The crash occurred around 11:15 p.m. Saturday evening.

Cincinnati and Covington police are blocking all access to the bridge.

ODOT is responding to the scene with barricades.

There is no current estimate as to when the bridge will be re-opened.