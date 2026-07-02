'We're going to pivot' | Dangerously high temperatures force Fourth of July changes in Florence

WCPO 9's Logan MacDonald covers everything Northern Kentucky. If you have a story that you'd like Logan to look into or a news tip, email him at Logan.MacDonald@WCPO.com.

FLORENCE, Ky. — Dangerously high temperatures across the Greater Cincinnati area are forcing changes to Fourth of July celebrations in Florence, Kentucky.

"I think it has to go down as the hottest absolutely in my 20-plus years with the city," Florence Mayor Dr. Julie Metzger Aubuchon said Thursday.

To account for the heat, the city is pushing back the start of Friday's festivities.

WATCH: City of Florence planning changes to Fourth of July celebrations amid extreme heat

Dangerously high temperatures force Fourth of July changes in Florence

"We're going to have to push it back a little bit in the time starting time, so gates will open at 6 p.m.," Aubuchon said.

The schedule change also means the Florence Community Band will not perform this year.

"They have metal instruments. It's just not going to work in this heat. So we are going to pivot, get some misting fans up here, some cooling fans, bring some water up and our Rusty Griswolds are going to go on as scheduled," Aubuchon said.

Health officials warn that heat stroke can set in within minutes at the temperatures forecasted for this weekend. Kacie Spencer, chief nursing officer for Covista, said people should watch for warning signs.

"[If] your mental status maybe has changed, you're not sweating anymore, any of those kinds of situations, you should understand that that is progressing into a more dangerous state and you should be seeking medical help as soon as you can," Spencer said.

Spencer said certain medications can also increase the risk of dehydration in the heat.

"People (that) take allergy medicine or medicine for high blood pressure, or medicine for regulating their sugar, those all can cause someone to get dehydrated a little faster," Spencer said. "So you should just be aware of the medications that you take, how you're hydrating while you're out in the heat."

Newport officials told WCPO Thursday they do not expect any changes to their "Cincy Blast" Fourth of July celebrations.

Have a story idea or tip for WCPO 9 Northern Kentucky reporter Logan MacDonald? Email him at Logan.MacDonald@WCPO.com.