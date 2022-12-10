Clinic expunging old, low-level convictions could be key to boosting NKY economy

The NAACP Northern Kentucky Branch led a record-cleaning clinic that could help the region's economy, organizers said. The group united lawyers with job and house hunters held back by old, low-level felony and misdemeanor charges on their records.

The clinic in the basement of First Baptist Church became Dustin Sizemore's foundation of hope.

"It can change my life," Sizemore said.

When asked about the greatest challenge he faces Sizemore said, "just (people) looking at me like I'm a criminal and like I'm beneath them."

When he was 19, Sizemore stole money from Walmart while working for the store. Now, 11 years later, that felony remains his only conviction. It keeps him stuck in dead-end jobs and struggling to find housing, he said.

"If there's even a mention of a background check I automatically get discouraged," Sizemore said. "For an apartment, if there's an application process I automatically just walk away. I don't even try because I know with my background they're just going to look at me and turn me away."

Tara Johnson, who has three prior convictions eligible for expungement, has similar challenges.

"I can't get a proper job," she said. "If I want to go volunteer, I can't volunteer. It stops a lot of different stuff."

Legal Aid of the Bluegrass lawyers helped both. The group sees surging needs in Kentucky.

"We have a lot of people with minor misdemeanors who that's holding them back from working," said Preston Bell an attorney with Legal Aid of the Bluegrass. "I think we also want our economy to flourish and there are a lot of really talented people who have these charges that are holding them back from pursuing good jobs and flourishing in careers they could otherwise be successful in."

In Kentucky, expungement is available for certain low-level charges that are at least five years old. It requires paperwork and up to $300 in fees. Legal aid helped clients with fee waivers and document completion.

In other states like Missouri lawmakers are considering legislation to streamline the process.

"Our community needs options and options are needed for housing purposes for employment purposes," Jerome Bowles, President of NAACP Northern Kentucky Branch said.