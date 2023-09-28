Police: Man arrested after trying to kidnap 2 kids from Mason County park

MAYSVILLE, Ky. — A man has been arrested and faces several charges after Maysville police said he tried to kidnap two young children from a park.

Dustin Spaulding, 36, is charged with two counts of kidnapping, one count of escape, one count of criminal mischief and one count of 3rd degree assault against a police officer.

According to a police report filled out by Maysville police, Spaulding tried to kidnap two children from the Rotary Park playground on Sept. 16.

The police report says officers were called around 8:25 p.m. after Spaulding tried to kidnap a 5-year-old girl; The girl and her mother then ran to a Valero station nearby and called police. While they waited for officers to arrive, Spaulding followed them to the Valero, the report says.

Officers detained Spaulding, but while they were reading his Miranda rights and attempting to put him into a police cruiser, the report says Spaulding suddenly took off running.

Officers chased him down and caught him, but once they got him to the Maysville Police Department he spit on and kicked a police officer, according to the report.

As a result, Spaulding had to be shackled and a spit hood was placed over his head "due to continuous spitting and fighting with officers," reads the police report.

According to police, Spaulding also told officers he'd taken drugs, saw the 5-year-old girl and "decided to try and take her."

That same day, police got a second call that a man at Rotary Park had tried to take a 7-year-old boy from his mother at around 8 p.m., less than a half hour earlier than the attempted abduction of the 5-year-old girl.

Officers then went to the home of the 7-year-old boy and spoke to his parents, the police report says.

"The victims parents stated that they could hear screaming in the park near the playground and then the next thing they knew was a male wearing dark clothing had grabbed a hold of their 7-year-old son and was attempting to pull him from the mother," reads the report. "The parents stated that the male was tugging on their son pretty hard."

Police showed the parents pictures taken by the mother of the 5-year-old girl and they identified the man in the images as the same man who tried to take their son.