NWS: EF1 tornado hit Boone, Kenton counties; tornado also confirmed in Grant County

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. — Two more tornadoes have been confirmed in Northern Kentucky after Thursday's severe storms, the National Weather Service announced Saturday.

The NWS said Saturday afternoon that meteorologists confirmed a tornado hit Grant County early Thursday morning. At this time, the NWS hasn't said how strong the tornado was, but they are completing their final assessment of the storm.

Meteorologists also confirmed Saturday morning that an EF1 tornado started in Boone County on Thursday and ended in Kenton County. The NWS did not say if this is a continuation of the EF2 tornado that first began in Dearborn County, Indiana, moved through Ohio County, Indiana, and then ended in Boone County.

The first evidence of the tornado confirmed Saturday morning was near Landings Way, where several trees were snapped. The tornado progressed east, uprooting multiple trees along Hopeful Road, Surfwood Drive and Rosetta Drive before it crossed I-71/I-75 and lifted a portion of a roof off a commercial building.

The NWS said a large power pole was snapped near US-42 and Dream Street, and a business had its sign destroyed. Here is where the NWS believes the tornado reached its peak winds of 100 mph. From there, the tornado continued east into residential areas, causing a large tree to fall on a home near Ann Street. When the tornado entered Kenton County, it snapped several trees at homes along Autumn Road, and the NWS said it believes it stopped on Tallwood Circle.

That tornado and the Grant County tornado are the fifth and sixth confirmed tornadoes around the Tri-State from Thursday's storm system.

Other than the Grant County tornado, EF1 in Boone and Kenton counties and the EF2 in Dearborn, Ohio and Boone counties, the NWS also confirmed a tornado in Carroll County, Kentucky, an EF2 in Mason County, Kentucky and an EF2 in Franklin County, Indiana.

According to the NWS, final reports about the tornadoes are coming in the next few days.