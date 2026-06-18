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NWS: EF2 tornado confirmed in Franklin County, IN during overnight storms

tornado in franklin co indiana
WCPO
tornado in franklin co indiana
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CINCINNATI — After surveying storm damage, the National Weather Service said it has confirmed that an EF2 tornado occurred in Franklin County, Indiana.

The NWS said the tornado happened near Drewersburg, a community inside Whitewater Township.

Our crews found several trees down on homes and vehicles, as well as serious roof damage on many houses around Drewersburg Road.

Ray Thaler, who lives in the area, told us that around 15 to 16 trees came down in his yard, and winds tore part of the siding off a barn on his property. He said he also learned one of his neighbors had to be rescued from her home by fire crews.

Still, he said he feels lucky, because his property wasn't hit nearly as badly as his neighbors'.

"We looked and there was damage everywhere," Thaler said. "That house back there's flattened, a friend's of ours, a couple doors down, their house, their cars — everything just was destroyed. And it was so close to our house, it hit our back property and all our woods."

The NWS is conducting a storm survey near Florence and Aurora as well in connection with last night's storms.

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