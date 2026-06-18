Dearborn County EMA: 'Significant weather event' likely resulted in tornado overnight

DEARBORN COUNTY, Ind. — Strong storms that swept through the Tri-State overnight left serious damage in Dearborn County, Indiana, according to Dearborn County Emergency Management officials.

Part of the county was placed under a tornado warning shortly after midnight and the storm was "a significant weather event" for the area, Jason Sullivan, director of the Dearborn County EMA, said in a press release early Thursday morning.

Sullivan said he believes the storm "likely resulted in a tornado touching down." The National Weather service has not announced yet whether it has confirmed a tornado in the county.

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Sullivan said emergency responders in Dearborn County have been working to check on residents while making sure roads and utilities are secure. The agency is aware of one person who was injured, but that person refused medical treatment, Sullivan said.

East Laughery Creek Road and Cole Lane are closed for downed power lines and trees, and the roads will likely remain closed "for an extended time period," Sullivan said.

Sullivan also said the county will work with the NWS to complete storm surveys as soon as they can.

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Anyone with storm damage in Dearborn County can contact the Dearborn County EMA at 812.537.3971, option 2. Sullivan asked that residents leave a message if no one is able to answer. Reports of damage can also be emailed to EMA@dearborncounty.in.gov.

Anyone with structural damage to their home should reach out to Dearborn County EMA for assistance from The American Red Cross, Sullivan said.

We are aware of damage being reported near Aurora and have a crew on the way; we will update this story as we learn more.