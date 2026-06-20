NWS: Tornado occurred in Carroll County, KY Thursday

CARROLL COUNTY, Ky. — The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado occurred in Carroll County, Kentucky, Thursday.

It is the fourth confirmed tornado from a series of damaging storms that started late Wednesday night and continued overnight Thursday.

The NWS has also released information on tornadoes in Mason County, Dearborn County and Franklin County.

According to the NWS, an EF2 tornado occurred in Maysville, located in Mason County, early Thursday morning.

Another EF2 tornado occurred in Franklin County, Indiana, before weakening and traveling into Butler County, Ohio as an EF0 Thursday.

Three more Tri-State counties also saw a tornado Thursday. The NWS said a tornado started in Dearbon County, Indiana, before moving through Ohio County, Indiana and ending in Boone County, Kentucky.

According to the NWS, a final assessment of the Carroll County tornado is expected to be released in the coming days.