Storms rip through Maysville, leaving hundreds without power Thursday

MAYSVILLE, Ky. — Damage reports are keeping the Maysville Mason County Emergency Management Office busy Thursday after storms swept through the area, leaving more than 1,200 without power.

Tony Liess, the Maysville/Mason County EMA director, said the damage is mostly downed trees and power lines, but some areas saw far worse.

"We're pretty sure that this trailer was parked over here, hit these vehicles and ended up over here, took this roof off," Liess said.

Liess said the winds appeared to have taken a straight path from a shopping center parking lot to a nearby residential area, where they were strong enough to rip the roofs off some homes.

Also in the storm's path was Kibler Lumber, a business that has served Maysville for the last 60 years.

WATCH: WCPO spoke to Maysville residents and officials after the storms Thursday

Officials, residents talk Mason County storm damage

Page Thomas, the store's manager, said the cleanup has continued to reveal more destruction.

"The more we cleaned up, the more I keep finding is destroyed," Thomas said.

Thomas said the damage pattern suggested the winds came from multiple directions.

"I still can't figure it out ... I mean, it had to be something with a swirl, cause it pushed it that way, so I mean it hit us from every direction it could've spun to get at," Thomas said.

Thomas said the timing made a difference in the damages, and no one was injured.

"I went through at five in the morning, so nobody was here, but if you've been outside with that lumber flying around, it would not have been a good situation," Thomas said. "Who would've thought the wind would blow a 20-foot six-by-six around?"

Despite the damage, Kibler Lumber stayed open, even without power, to help the community as Maysville works to rebuild.

"People always help people around here. It is really nice. That's one of the things I've always loved about Maysville," Thomas said. "People will tell you that the good thing about a small town is everywhere you go you see someone you know, and the bad thing about a small town is everywhere you go you see someone you know."

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