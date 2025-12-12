Northern Kentucky shelter offers warmth, beds and food ahead of bitter cold weekend

COVINGTON, Ky. — It's likely going to be bitterly cold this weekend, and for some, finding a place to warm up isn't always easy.

But at the Emergency Shelter of Northern Kentucky, doors will be open for those who need a place to go.

Inside the shelter is more than just a place to warm up. There are 68 beds, fresh food, laundry and hot showers available.

Folks there, like Taylor, told us it's a life-saving place.

"They saved me, basically," Taylor said.

WATCH: Emergency shelter executive director explains why the NKY shelter is opening its doors this weekend:

Northern Kentucky emergency shelter described as 'life-saving'

Taylor said when the temperature outside drops, having a place to stay eases her mind.

"I get off work late and it's nice to have a bed to come home to," Taylor said.

Executive director Kim Webb showed us around the shelter on Friday.

Webb said the shelter operates year-round, but they're busiest when the outside weather is extreme.

"Our job is to be life-saving, life-changing," Webb said. "For us, to be able to offer food for our guests, it's huge."

Webb said, even if their beds are full this weekend, folks can stay inside overnight.

"If Kenton County asks us or the governor declares a state of emergency, we'll allow folks to come in and just sit in the chairs and get warm overnight," Webb said.

It's not the only local option for folks to warm up at.

The city of Cincinnati announced today that the St. Anthony Center in Over-the-Rhine will be open as a warming center on Sunday and Monday.

The city said the shelter will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. and will provide food, blankets and pet services, among other things.

People like Ben at the Emergency Shelter of Northern Kentucky told us that overnight shelters this time of year are critical.

"You get a peace of mind being here," Ben said. "The people working here are not just employees, they're humanitarians."

Folks like Ben and Taylor tell us that without the shelter, they're not sure they'd be here.

"If we could tag a place as a safe haven, I'd put it over top the doorway out front and let them know it's what this one is," Ben said.

Webb told us donations to the shelter are crucial this time of year, because it's a largely privately funded shelter. She said they rely on donations during the holiday to set them up year-round.

"Those of us in this space have to rely on private dollars to keep our doors open to support the rest of the system," Webb said.

Webb said they're also planning to open another shelter in Campbell County this winter. She said they're currently looking for a location to open a shelter there.

She said if you're interested in donating, you can find more information on how to do that on their website.