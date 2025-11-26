Cincinnati plans to move its daytime winter weather shelter, but not everyone is on board

CINCINNATI — When winter storms hit the streets of Cincinnati, the city has announced there will be a new home this year for a daytime emergency winter weather shelter.

The emergency shelter was previously at the OTR Recreation Center; however, the city said the building is under renovation.

Now, the city has partnered with St. Francis Seraph Ministries and announced the extreme winter weather center will be located at St. Anthony Center on Republic Street.

The activation of the shelter will be decided by City Manager Sheryl Long when sustained daily temperatures are forecasted to be below 15 degrees Fahrenheit and/or large amounts of snow and ice, according to the city.

"What the shelter provides is a space for (people who need shelter) to go," Brooke Lipscomb, Cincinnati's place-based initiative manager, said.

I spoke with Mary Pat Raupach, the executive director of St. Francis Seraph Ministries.

"We know many of the individuals who will need these services this winter. And so, partnering with the city, you know, obviously fulfills our mission, serving many of our own clients and serving others," Raupach said.

According to the city, services provided include



Free bus transportation to and from the overnight winter shelter at 411 Gest St.

Breakfast, lunch, dinner and snacks

On-site services from community mental health partners

Blankets, hats and scarves

Pet services for people experiencing homelessness with their pets

The shelter will function from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. when activated.

But John Donaldson, a resident in Over-the-Rhine of over 25 years, said he's frustrated by the winter shelter relocation.

"It's just the wrong place," Donaldson said.

Donaldson has spoken with us numerous times. He serves as the Grant Park Watch block captain.

The WCPO 9 I-team reported extensively on problems near the church — including large crowds gathering outside and open-air drug dealing.

Donaldson said he's concerned about how crime could be impacted by the presence of the emergency shelter in his neighborhood.

"It's more of an anchor for this kind of services to this area, which is holding this area from reaching its potential," Donaldson said. "It needs to be moved out of the neighborhood."

I brought those safety concerns to Lipscomb and Raupach.

"There will be police officers here to also help with, you know, perhaps, the larger number of people coming in," Raupach said. "We're used to doing this, keeping people safe."

Lipscomb explained the security measures that will be in place at the shelter during its activation.

"They will go through security, so we'll make sure they're not bringing anything harmful in, no substances, no weapons, anything like that," Lipscomb said. "The bags that they do bring in will be in an adjacent room that will be locked up so they can check their possessions in, leave, get their possessions before they go."