WEATHER ALERT DAY: Light snow continues to fall, wet roads for most

It's a 9 First Warning Weather Alert Day due to snow falling in the Tri-State. This is our first of two snow events to talk about. The next one up on Saturday will pack higher snowfall amounts, and it will be more impactful than what's happening this morning.
The area of low pressure and best bands of snow have come in a little more to the southwest overnight. This has resulted in light snowfall north of the Ohio River. This is where treated roads are snow-free and wet, but we are seeing snow on grassy surfaces and driveways. To the south, there have been some small snow accumulations on the roads but due to pre-treatment and light totals, most roads are in relatively good shape as of 4 a.m. I've been looking through the cameras and even to the south, it's a lot of wet pavement. The Cincinnati metro area is also in good shape as of now. We'll continue to post updates if that changes.
Light snow will continue to fall through 8 a.m. as our winter weather advisory also continues. In total, we are looking at 1" or less of snow from Cincinnati and to the northeast. In our very southern locations, 1-3" of snow is expected. But due to the slow nature of this event, travel will not be impacted as much, especially not to the extent that we saw last week when we had 2-5" of snowfall.
The rest of our Friday forecast is cloudy with highs in the mid 30s.
Tonight's forecast is dry and we'll also start off Saturday with an overcast sky and dry weather. But Saturday afternoon brings the next round of snowfall, and this system will provide more widespread sticking snowfall, especially as temperatures drop quickly.
Snow starts in the early afternoon hours of Saturday and it should continue through midnight. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for most of the Tri-State, but this time it's more focused north of the Ohio River. To the south, where there isn't a watch, you too will see sticking snowfall and probably a winter weather advisory issued. Satuday's snow system looks to drop 3-5" of snowfall.
Bitterly cold air will come in behind this, ensuring that snow stays around and doesn't melt quickly off the roads. Lows on Sunday morning drop to 4 degrees!
MORNING RUSH
Light snow ends by 8 a.m.
Overcast
Low: 29
FRIDAY
Overcast
Near steady temperatures
High: 35
FRIDAY NIGHT
Overcast
Cold
Low: 26
SATURDAY
Mostly cloudy morning
Moderate afternoon snowfall, winter storm watch
High: 29
SATURDAY NIGHT
Snow ends, much colder
Snow covered roads expected
Low: 4
SUNDAY
Mostly sunny
Bitterly cold
High: 12
