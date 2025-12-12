WEATHER ALERT DAY: Light snow continues to fall, wet roads for most

It's a 9 First Warning Weather Alert Day due to snow falling in the Tri-State. This is our first of two snow events to talk about. The next one up on Saturday will pack higher snowfall amounts, and it will be more impactful than what's happening this morning.

The area of low pressure and best bands of snow have come in a little more to the southwest overnight. This has resulted in light snowfall north of the Ohio River. This is where treated roads are snow-free and wet, but we are seeing snow on grassy surfaces and driveways. To the south, there have been some small snow accumulations on the roads but due to pre-treatment and light totals, most roads are in relatively good shape as of 4 a.m. I've been looking through the cameras and even to the south, it's a lot of wet pavement. The Cincinnati metro area is also in good shape as of now. We'll continue to post updates if that changes.

Light snow will continue to fall through 8 a.m. as our winter weather advisory also continues. In total, we are looking at 1" or less of snow from Cincinnati and to the northeast. In our very southern locations, 1-3" of snow is expected. But due to the slow nature of this event, travel will not be impacted as much, especially not to the extent that we saw last week when we had 2-5" of snowfall.

WCPO Friday morning snow

The rest of our Friday forecast is cloudy with highs in the mid 30s.

Tonight's forecast is dry and we'll also start off Saturday with an overcast sky and dry weather. But Saturday afternoon brings the next round of snowfall, and this system will provide more widespread sticking snowfall, especially as temperatures drop quickly.

Snow starts in the early afternoon hours of Saturday and it should continue through midnight. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for most of the Tri-State, but this time it's more focused north of the Ohio River. To the south, where there isn't a watch, you too will see sticking snowfall and probably a winter weather advisory issued. Satuday's snow system looks to drop 3-5" of snowfall.

WCPO Winter Storm Watch

WCPO Saturday afternoon and evening snowfall

Bitterly cold air will come in behind this, ensuring that snow stays around and doesn't melt quickly off the roads. Lows on Sunday morning drop to 4 degrees!

MORNING RUSH

Light snow ends by 8 a.m.

Overcast

Low: 29

FRIDAY

Overcast

Near steady temperatures

High: 35

FRIDAY NIGHT

Overcast

Cold

Low: 26

SATURDAY

Mostly cloudy morning

Moderate afternoon snowfall, winter storm watch

High: 29

SATURDAY NIGHT

Snow ends, much colder

Snow covered roads expected

Low: 4

SUNDAY

Mostly sunny

Bitterly cold

High: 12

