Cincinnati residents use fashion to fight human trafficking through 'Dressember' campaign

CINCINNATI — Getting dressed each morning is taking on new meaning for some this December as they participate in "Dressember," a month-long campaign where people dress up to raise awareness and funds to fight human trafficking.

Carolyn Heck and her 10-year-old daughter, Summer, are turning their closet into a weapon against human trafficking this holiday season. The mother-daughter duo dresses up throughout December to spark conversations in their community.

"We dress up throughout December," said Heck. "I started with dresses, some people wear ties or suits, whatever it is that would spark a little bit of attention in your community, say, 'Why are you so dressed up today?'"

Dressember is an international movement that engages everyday advocates to use conversations to help raise awareness and funds to fight human trafficking through the International Justice Mission, a global organization that works to rescue victims of trafficking.

WATCH: Cincinnati duo fights human trafficking through December fashion campaign

"We're part of a team called Team Cincy for Freedom. Anyone can join. There are a few students in CPS schools. There are some pastors, there are some teachers, just everyday people and our collective goal is $20,000," said Heck.

The two said the funds would cover intervention, including therapy, ongoing education and social work. They're 25% away from their goal, and Summer has exceeded her goal with over $250.

"People can realize that no matter who you are, you can still raise awareness and help other people who have much harder times," said Summer Heck.

Carolyn's passion began seven years ago after seeing an International Justice Mission video at church. She said a fire was set in her after what she learned about human trafficking.

"I was shocked at how young they were and, honestly, disturbed," said Heck. "I didn't realize what was happening and that people were making money off this brutality."

This year, she traveled to the Philippines, where one out of every 100 children is believed to be a victim of online sexual exploitation. According to an IJM study in 2020, "the median age of victims is 11 years old, and the average period of abuse is 2 years. Nine percent of victims were 3 years old or younger."

Heck visited Manila to learn more about Online Sexual Exploitation and Abuse of Children (OSEAC) and met with lawyers, caseworkers, and survivors of online sexual exploitation, putting faces to the cause she’s fundraising for.

Earlier in the fall, she traveled to D.C. with 300 advocates to speak to Ohio representatives about creating legislation to protect children worldwide from OSEAC.

Kelsey Staser from BLOC Ministries says trafficking is closer than people think.

"I just always try to raise awareness with people that I'm speaking to that this is not only a problem in America, but, like, quite literally, in your backyard," said Staser.

For Summer, getting involved is an easy step to make a difference.

"Childhood doesn't last forever. I want to help kids' childhoods last and make them more memorable," said Summer.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.