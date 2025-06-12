NKU to give 3% raises as it launches ‘people-centered’ strategic plan

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. — Northern Kentucky University’s new strategic plan is people-focused, starting with 3% raises to all full-time faculty and staff.

Northern Kentucky University is launching a new three-year strategic plan called “Forward Together: Led by Purpose, Driven by People.” NKU President Cady Short-Thompson presented the new strategic plan at the June 11 board of regents meeting.

The plan will run from fall 2025 through summer 2028.

“This is maybe the most people-centric strategic plan I’ve ever seen, and frankly, I’m excited about it because, as I say often, our work is actually literally all about people,” Short-Thompson said. “I’m excited to be engaged with all of you as we lead it forward.”

The strategic plan identifies three main “buckets” of people: students (access, success, readiness), colleagues (supportive workplace, professional growth), and the community (partnerships, regional impact). Short-Thompson said the goal is to implement benchmarks and metrics this summer, ahead of a full launch in fall 2025.

Short-Thompson said the goal of part of the strategic plan encompassing “colleagues” is for the university to enhance employee morale, well-being, and professional growth. She said this includes paying attention to remuneration and ensuring employees have competitive salary and benefit packages.

During Wednesday’s meeting, Short-Thompson announced that all eligible full-time faculty and staff will receive a 3% raise. In addition, faculty and staff making less than $70,000 will receive a one-time bonus. Those earning less than $50,000 will receive $1,000, those earning between $50,001 and $60,000 will receive $750, and those earning up to $70,000 will receive $500. A total of 613 employees will receive a one-time bonus this month.

Short-Thompson said that more recent hires have benefited from higher salaries, and those who are in the middle ranks have not advanced as quickly.

“It is apparent to me that we need an across-the-board raise, and then next year and onward, we will have a merit component to our raises to recognize our highest performers in the coming years,” Short-Thompson said during her president’s report. “I also hope to address compression and equity issues in our mid-career, faculty and staff salaries that have lagged.”

Part of the investment in university employees includes professional development and career advancement opportunities.

“That was a clear theme of the strategic planning process that we have a lot of people who love working here and want to stay here, and wherever possible, we want to nurture their ability to sort of climb the ladder within the university,” Short-Thompson said.

For the student portion of the plan, the university outlined target areas including:

Access improvements include simplifying admissions, enrollment and transfer processes, and removing barriers.

Affordability will be addressed through increased scholarships and fundraising for wraparound student supports.

Partnerships are expanding with P-12 schools, community colleges, nonprofits, and employers to grow educational access and meet workforce needs.

Coordinated care: NKU is developing a coordinated care model using data and technology to support student success and refine academic services.

Career readiness: The plan includes more mentoring, experiential learning, career planning, and alignment with the Kentucky Graduate Profile.

Regent Cori Henderson asked for mid-year updates on the plan’s performance indicators rather than annual ones to help the board keep track.

“I do want to say I’m very excited about the plan. Hats off to the committee,” Henderson said.

The university is also focusing on its community relationships.

This part of the plan focuses on aligning academic programs with workforce needs through collaboration with employers and community partners. Short-Thompson said these partnerships help ensure graduates are career-ready, entering the job market with real-world experience through internships and classroom engagement with professionals.

Part of this focus on community in the plan includes:



Strengthening alignment of academic programs and regional needs through employer and community collaboration.

Prepare students to meet workforce demands, fostering talents that drive regional economic growth and enhance social mobility.

Expand career credentials and upskilling opportunities for current professionals and foster innovation through public-private partnerships.

Lead civic literacy and leadership development to strengthen community connections and foster active citizenship.

This story originally appeared on our partner's website LINK nky.