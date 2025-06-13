NEWPORT, Ky. — Multiple homes are on fire in Newport, according to Newport Fire and EMS.

Firefighters are on scene near 12th Street and Putnam in Newport and ask that people avoid that area.

De'Jah Gross

Officials have not released any information on whether anyone is hurt, but multiple agencies are responding to the fire, including Covington, Fort Thomas, Wilder and Southgate Fire Departments.

The smoke from the fire could be seen from a distance, including across the Ohio River.

Multiple homes on fire in Newport, fire department says

This is a developing story. WCPO has a crew headed to the scene and we will update this story as more information is available.