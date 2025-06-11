Plant manager: Chemical leak at Florence manufacturing plant; no danger to surrounding area

FLORENCE, Ky. — A chemical leak was reported at a manufacturing plant in Florence Wednesday morning, prompting a HAZMAT response.

Diversey Solenis plant manager Matt Reed reported that on Tuesday night, during routine cleaning of the manufacturing process at the plant located on Foundation Drive in Florence, a chemical reaction led to the off-gassing of chlorine gas.

"At no time did that exceed the permissible exposure limits for safe handling of that material. Local fire and HAZMAT has been on site to help us out," said Reed.

He told us all employees are accounted for and safe, and said the surrounding area is not in danger.

"Our people are from this community and work in this area, so the safety of our people and this community are our top priority," Reed said.

According to Reed, the chemical reaction happened in an isolated area of the Diversey Solenis building.

Reed noted that employees cannot return to the building until the “haziness” clears, which typically takes a few hours.

"We don't have a root cause at the moment, but we can provide those details as we get them," said Reed.

According to the Solenis website, the company specializes in tackling “tough water treatment, process improvement, and hygiene challenges” for customers across various markets, including consumer, industrial, institutional, food and beverage, and pool and spa water sectors.