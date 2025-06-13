Girl Scouts of Kentucky's Wilderness Road to break ground on new Erlanger campus

ERLANGER, Ky. — Girl Scouts of Kentucky's Wilderness Road is officially breaking ground on its new campus in Erlanger, marking a significant $2 million investment aimed at expanding opportunities for Girl Scouts across Northern Kentucky.

"Oh my gosh, we're getting a new campus," said Maddie Lee.

WATCH: The groundbreaking signifies a new chapter for Northern Kentucky Girl Scouts, including Maddie Lee and Ashley Price.

The new campus is designed to address the needs of today’s girls and tomorrow’s leaders, featuring state-of-the-art technology, modern cabins and various facilities to enhance STEM education.

"To see that girls can go into it and Girl Scouts showing me that I think is pretty cool, and to know that we are groundbreaking, that even more is crazy," said Ashley Price.

The new Erlanger location will provide easier access for Girl Scouts like Price, eliminating the need to travel to the nearest campus in Lexington.

Currently, the office on Price Avenue features six office spaces and one semi-conference room that accommodates over 30 girls.

"Right now we have about 30 plus girls in that office, so it's very tight," said Taylor Jauregui, fundraising development manager at Girl Scouts of Kentucky Wilderness Road.

Jauregui said that this new campus represents a historic milestone that will shape the futures of young girls.

"With our new campus here, we are hoping to bring outdoors into this urban camp so girls from all over can come here and experience a little slice of nature," Jauregui said.

It's something that Lee said she looks forward to exploring at the new campus.

"Like going on adventures and learning about our community and helping our community, like picking up litter," Lee said.

The official groundbreaking ceremony is set to begin at 4 p.m. Friday at 607 Watson Road, the future site of the new campus.