Covington ranked among top small cities for food and drink

Food & Wine Magazine has ranked Covington as one of the best small cities in the United States for food and drink.

The article, written by Wendy Pramik, states, “Covington is where smooth bourbon meets savory goetta, and North meets South. This walkable river town blends Appalachian, German and Southern influences into a culinary identity all its own.”

As part of Food & Wine’s 2025 Global Tastemakers awards, the list highlights small U.S. cities for food and drink with fewer than 100,000 residents. Pramik said in the article that, unlike other lists in the series, which are voted on by a panel, this list reflects her own selections.

Anchor Grill, Otto’s, Bouquet, Carmelo’s, the B-Line and Goettafest (despite it taking place in Newport) all got shout-outs in the article.

“Set against a backdrop of cobbled streets and a restored Mainstrasse Village, Covington combines small-city soul with big character,” the article reads.

Covington came in at number four on the list below Burlington, Vermont and Bozeman, Montana. Ashville, North Carolina, topped the list at number one.

Click here to see the full list and to read the article.

This story originally appeared on our partner's website LINK nky.