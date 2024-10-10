Kyle Rittenhouse speaks at NKY candidate's fundraiser; Opponent calls Rittenhouse's involvement 'offensive'

FLORENCE, Ky. — The presence of Kyle Rittenhouse drew a few protesters to a Florence restaurant where a conservative campaign fundraiser took place Wednesday night.

TJ Roberts, a Northern Kentucky attorney running as a Republican in District 66, hosted the fundraiser at Smokin' This and That BBQ after his campaign said threats forced their original venue to cancel. Those threats were a result of Roberts announcing Rittenhouse as a special guest alongside local conservatives like state Senator John Schickel and state Reps. Savannah Maddox and Steve Doan.

“The Second Amendment saved my life," Rittenhouse said during his speech at the fundraiser.

The controversial Second Amendment advocate gained national attention after shooting and killing two men in Wisconsin during the 2020 Black Lives Matter protests. He was later acquitted of all charges.

WCPO TJ Roberts and Kyle Rittenhouse with conservative voter.

We asked Roberts why he chose Rittenhouse to speak at his fundraiser despite the controversy surrounding him.

“Kyle Rittenhouse broke no laws, he acted in total self-defense,” said Roberts. “Now why did I choose him for this? He is a great advocate for our Second Amendment, he has a unique view on the right of self-defense because he’s actually been there.”

We also spoke with Roberts' opponent, Democratic candidate Peggy Houston-Nienaber, who said bringing Rittenhouse to Northern Kentucky is offensive.

“I find it offensive that he’d want to bring somebody here that’s been involved in a shooting incident the way Rittenhouse was,” Houston-Nienaber said. “Especially after we had a mass shooting here locally in our area, I find it offensive.”

She added that she believed Roberts brought Rittenhouse for the shock value and because they are a part of the same “libertarian organization” — something that was brought up throughout the night, with most of the speakers referring to liberty during their speeches.

WCPO Republican candidate TJ Roberts for Kentucky State Representative for District 66, speaking at his fundraiser campaign in Florence.

Roberts began his speech by stating that this race is not about him, but rather about the people, “our faith” and freedom. The majority of his speech focused on the Bill of Rights and the importance of the amendments to American life.

When discussing the Second Amendment, Roberts said all gun control is unconstitutional, and that he believes the age to conceal carry should be lowered to 18.

But his opponent wants to know what he will do to help his constituents if elected.

“I would really like to know more about what TJ Roberts is actually representing and will do for our county,” Houston-Nienaber said.

So, we asked him.

“My number one priority bill is the Taxpayer Bill of Rights, it’s a constitutional amendment … where before any tax increase or any new tax can go into effect, that the government has to go to the people for permission over it,” Roberts said.

WCPO Crowd at TJ Roberts campaign event at Smokin This n' That BBQ in Florence.

We asked Houston-Nienaber what her focus would be were she elected.

“I feel that public education is important and doesn’t need to be defunded more than it already is. We need to build up our public education,” Houston-Nienaber said.

She added that she is also concerned with the state’s health care and believes that a monopoly is not the answer.

Roberts said another important value to him is loyalty to the Constitution and citizen involvement.