Kentucky State Police: 17-year-old girl injured in Gallatin County shooting

GLENCOE, Ky. — A 17-year-old Kentucky girl was injured in a shooting in Gallatin County, Kentucky State Police said in a press release.

Troopers from the Campbellsburg post responded to a call about a shooting on U.S. 27 in Glencoe around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The teen victim was transported to Saint Elizabeth Hospital in Florence before being taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for additional treatment, police said.

Investigators said her injuries are not life-threatening.

Police have not provided an exact address for where the shooting occurred.

It is unclear how many people are involved in the shooting.

Police have not said if they are searching for a suspect.

