Former Cincinnati teacher travels thousands of miles to surprise students at their high school graduation

CINCINNATI — A former Cincinnati middle school teacher travels more than 2,100 miles to surprise some of her students at their high school graduation. None of them had seen her in four years.

"These four just have an absolute special place in my heart," said Tiana Gilbert. "I got to see them absolutely grow up from coming in as little scared seventh-graders to just confident and really great eighth-graders."

Gilbert taught them in both seventh and eighth grade at Roberts Academy in Price Hill, and saw them graduate Tuesday night from Depaul Cristo Rey High School.

"I think with them I could have very real conversations and I remember telling them in eighth grade, it's not going to be easy this road for you is not going to be easy but you all can do this," said Gilbert.

She helped all of them apply to the college prep school, and wrote all of them letters of recommendation. For three of the students, Gilbert helped them navigate school since English is their second language.

"I saw their prom pictures, oh my gosh," said Gilbert, as she was getting ready to surprise her former students. "I'm nervous, like I don't know them already."

Gilbert said all four are the first in their family to go to college and for some of them, they're the first to graduate high school. One recently came to the United States from Venezuela under the country's asylum program.

Alejandra Ortega Gomez will attend Miami University in the fall, and got so emotional talking about Gilbert she had to leave the interview.

Micah Beiser, who will attend Xavier University, said Gilbert has done a lot for him personally.

"She helped me come out to my parents and you know, just a lot," Beiser said. "She told me to be myself and don't change for anybody."

Cristofer Roblero-Aguilar, who will attend the University of Cincinnati, said she's always seen his potential.

"I'm in their corner and I can't wait to be at the next one with them," said Gilbert.

