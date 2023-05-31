102-year-old World War II veteran honored at CVG as he returns to Normandy for D-Day's 79th anniversary

HEBRON, Ky. — A World War II veteran from Paddock Hills is traveling to France to observe D-Day's 79th anniversary.

Richard Stewart, 102, was among the more than 160,000 Allied forces that landed on the beaches of Normandy, France on June 6, 1944. A member of the U.S. Army Signal Corps, he was one of about 2,000 Black soldiers who took part in the invasion.

"I still say I thank the lord for taking me over in my right mind and bringing me back in my right mind," Stewart said.

The Cincinnati native will leave CVG Airport to join a group of veterans being flown to Normandy by the nonprofit Best Defense Foundation. He is the oldest veteran in the group, and one of three Black veterans taking part in the event.

Local leaders honored Stewart Tuesday morning before he departed for Atlanta, proclaiming May 30, 2023 "Richard V. Stewart Day" in Cincinnati.

"It means the world to my dad, I believe. And to me, I'm more honored that you guys are honoring him. I think he's well-deserving of all of the accolades you guys are giving him, and if I could do more for him...," Stewart's son Samuel said, tearing up.

Samuel Stewart said at 102, his father is still at it and more willing to work than even he is at age 64.

"I'm ready to retire ... I don't want to work anymore, but how can I not when I have such an example like him," Samuel Stewart said.

Stewart said he's in good health and said he's looking to live until he's 120, like Moses.

"I'm still enjoying life, period," said Stewart.

