Kentucky House candidate arrested, accused of strangling teen at Fort Wright Walmart

FORT WRIGHT, Ky. — A candidate in the Republican primary for Kentucky House of Representatives District 67 was arrested in Fort Wright Monday on strangulation charges.

Fort Wright and Edgewood police officers responded to a Walmart location on Valley Plaza Monday night following a report of an adult male who put his hands on a 17-year-old inside the store. When they arrived, officers found the teen with marks and a scratch on his neck.

The teen told police he had been messing around with his friends near the bike aisle of the store. The ball they were playing with almost hit a child who was with his family.

According to a police report, the teen said the child's father, Brian Ormes, got angry and followed the teens. He is accused of grabbing one of the teens and putting his hands around his neck. The teen told police he was unable to breathe for a second but never passed out.

An employee who said she saw the incident told police she saw Ormes put his hand around the teen's neck.

Surveillance footage from the store showed Ormes following the teen before getting in his face, chest to chest and saying something. As the teen starts to walk down the aisle, police said the surveillance footage shows Ormes pushing the teen against a shelf and placing his hands on his neck.

Ormes admitted to putting hands on the teen, police said. He told an officer he was upset that the teens almost hit his son with a ball.

Court documents show Ormes posted bond on Tuesday. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for April 16.

Ormes is running in the May 21 primary for Kentucky House of Representatives District 67, which covers part of Campbell County. His opponents are Terry Hatton and Jerry Gearding. Matthew Lehman is the Democratic nominee.