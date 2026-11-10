FORT MITCHELL, Ky. — In Fort Mitchell, anyone looking to get a drink at a local restaurant or pick up a case of beer from the store has to wait until 11 a.m. on Sundays. Now, that may soon change.

City leaders introduced a new ordinance at Monday night's city council meeting that would allow businesses and retailers to sell alcohol at 6 a.m. on Sundays, without exception.

Fort Mitchell Mayor Greg Pohlgeers said the current rule is outdated.

"It's quite frankly, it's antiquated in my opinion," Pohlgeers told WCPO 9 on Monday. "Most cities, I think around here, are 9 a.m. We were 11 a.m., so we just basically wanted to clean it up and treat it the rest as the other six days."

WATCH: What newly proposed ordinance could mean for Sunday alcohol sales in Fort Mitchell

'It's antiquated:' Fort Mitchell proposes earlier Sunday alcohol sales, earliest in Northern Kentucky region

The change would give Fort Mitchell the earliest alcohol sales in the whole region on Sundays, with Covington, Newport and Florence all restricting the sale of alcohol to 9 a.m. at bars and restaurants and 11 a.m. at retailers on Sundays.

Fort Mitchell neighbors WCPO spoke to say they're in favor of the change.

"They're going to go somewhere else if they can't get it in Fort Mitchell," Fort Mitchell neighbor Julie Holt said. "We might as well support our local Fort Mitchell businesses."

"There's a lot of people that work factory night shifts, so I just think that maybe opening it a little bit early gives an opportunity for those night shift workers to be able to get what they want," Brooke Oldfield said. "Our local airport, they serve alcohol pretty early. I don't see why other restaurants around here couldn't."

According to the National Alcohol Beverage Control Association, studies have shown a correlation between limiting days when alcohol is sold and a decrease in alcohol-related crimes.

The council is expected to take up the measure again at its next meeting.

"We will have the second reading at our next council meeting in December, and that's when council will take a vote and hopefully choose to approve it," Pohlgeers said.

That city council meeting is scheduled for Monday, Dec. 7, 2026, at 6:30 p.m.