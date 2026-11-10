Covington Police: Electric scooter rider dies after collision with city vehicle

COVINGTON, Ky. — An electric scooter rider died after colliding with a Covington Public Works vehicle on Monday, according to Covington police.

Around 12:49 p.m., officers responded to the incident at the intersection of West 19th Street and Augustine Street. Based on initial gatherings, Covington police say the Covington Public Works vehicle was turning right on a green traffic signal when the scooter struck it.

The scooter rider, William McCullough, was taken to UC Medical Center, where he later died from his injuries, according to Covington police. The driver of the Covington Public Works vehicle stayed at the scene and cooperated with investigators.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact detectives at 859-292-2234 or Cincinnati/NKY Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.