Family frustrated by delays in case against driver accused of killing good Samaritan on Big Mac Bridge

NEWPORT, Ky. — More than 16 months after a father of six was killed while helping a stranded motorist on the Daniel Carter Beard Bridge, his family is questioning how much longer they will have to wait for justice after another brief court hearing Tuesday revealed outstanding evidence issues in the case.

John Ray, 23, appeared in Campbell County court Tuesday for a status hearing on a reckless homicide charge in connection with the July 2025 death of Antonio Conrad.

The hearing lasted only a few minutes before the case was continued for two months.

For Conrad's family, the latest delay adds to mounting frustration over a case that took more than a year to result in criminal charges, despite Ray remaining at the scene of the deadly crash.

"I'd say I'm pretty frustrated, just given again we're here, and we have no answers," Conrad's oldest daughter, Anieya Phillips, said outside the courtroom. "We have no kind of closure, and we're not even sure if we're on the way to the closure just yet."

Attorneys still waiting on evidence

During Tuesday's hearing, Ray's defense attorney told the judge he had only received partial discovery from prosecutors last week and had not yet reviewed all of it.

Discovery is the process through which prosecutors and defense attorneys exchange evidence and information relevant to a criminal case.

The defense attorney said prosecutors were still waiting to receive additional investigative materials from the agencies involved.

He also described an issue involving a phone data download that attorneys were working to resolve. A prosecutor confirmed the issue, explaining that there had been difficulty opening the downloaded information as it was provided to the Commonwealth.

The prosecutor also referenced outstanding matters involving the defense's need for a toxicology expert.

The defense attorney said the discovery already received was substantial and would take time to review. He also acknowledged that he did not yet know what additional evidence remained outstanding.

Ray's next court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 11, 2027, at 8:30 a.m.

More than a year passed before charges were filed

The case dates back to the early morning hours of July 5, 2025.

According to Newport police, Conrad was traveling on I-471 across the Daniel Carter Beard Bridge, commonly known as the Big Mac Bridge, when he encountered a disabled vehicle in the far-right lane.

Conrad stopped his vehicle and got out to help push the stranded motorist's vehicle.

Investigators said Ray crashed into the back of Conrad's vehicle, pinning the 36-year-old between the two vehicles.

Conrad was taken to a hospital, where he died.

According to a Newport police report previously obtained by WCPO 9, Ray admitted to investigators that he had been distracted in the moments leading up to the crash.

Ray reportedly told officers he was trying to navigate when his phone fell to the floor just before the collision.

Ray remained at the scene following the crash, according to the police narrative.

Despite being identified as the driver that morning, more than a year passed before Ray was indicted on a reckless homicide charge.

He pleaded not guilty during his arraignment in September.

Ray was not incarcerated before that hearing and left the courtroom afterward. Bond was not addressed during Tuesday's status hearing.

The lengthy period between the crash and indictment remains a central concern for Conrad's family.

Following Ray's arraignment, Conrad's mother, Silver, said the family received little information from prosecutors about the investigation or why charges took so long.

When asked whether prosecutors had communicated with the family, Silver responded, "No communication."

WCPO 9 previously contacted the Campbell County Commonwealth's Attorney's Office seeking an explanation for the length of the investigation but did not receive a response at the time.

Tuesday's hearing did not explain the time between Conrad's death and Ray's indictment.

Phillips also questioned why Ray has not faced more restrictive conditions while the criminal case proceeds.

"No bond. He was never arrested. As far as I know, there was no even ankle monitoring," Phillips said.

For Phillips, the prospect of waiting until January for another court hearing is difficult because the family has already spent more than a year grieving without knowing whether criminal charges would be filed.

"We're going into another year," she said.

Conrad left behind six children and four grandchildren

Phillips said the loss continues to affect the entire family, including her two young children, who are struggling to understand why their grandfather is gone.

"Honestly, we take it day by day. Some days we take it minute by minute, second by second," Phillips said. "I mean, this was a huge loss to all of us, not just me, not just his mother, everyone."

She said her children, ages 5 and 6, have had difficult days at school because they miss their grandfather.

Phillips described receiving calls from school staff about her daughter struggling emotionally.

"I can't give my children any answers about what's going on. That justice is being served," she said. "They're very understanding. I mean, kids are very aware, so they're angry too."

Honoring a good Samaritan

Phillips brought something meaningful with her to Tuesday's hearing: an award recognizing her father's kindness and willingness to help others.

Conrad was recently honored with a President's Award at the NAACP's 26th annual Freedom Fund Gala.

The award recognizes his decision to put the needs of another person before his own when he stopped to help a stranded motorist. The inscription describes Conrad as a good Samaritan, father, husband, grandfather and friend whose actions demonstrated his kindhearted nature.

For Phillips, the recognition serves as a reminder that her father's legacy extends beyond the circumstances of his death.

"Everything, honestly," she said when asked what the award meant to her. "The fact that my father's making noise, making waves, you know. Hopefully, touching someone else in his story."

She hopes people remember her father for the same generosity that led him to stop on the bridge that morning.

"He would give the shirt off his back to a complete stranger," Phillips said. "You didn't have to be someone important. You didn't have to be someone special."