Ludlow police sergeant dies shortly after completing shift

LUDLOW, Ky. — Sergeant Brian Koenes died Monday, shortly after completing his shift, the Ludlow Police Department announced on social media.

The Ludlow Police Department said Koenes' passing will be recognized as a line-of-duty death. Koenes responded to a "stressful robbery incident" among other calls for service Sunday evening.

"He served the citizens of Ludlow with dedication and professionalism, never hesitating to answer the call when his community needed him. Brian dedicated much of his life to public service and law enforcement," the Ludlow Police Department wrote on social media.

Before joining the Ludlow Police Department, Koenes was a U.S. Air Marshal and later worked for the Erlanger Police Department.

According to the Ludlow Police Department, Koenes also served as a task force officer with the U.S. Marshals Service Central Kentucky Fugitive Task Force. Additionally, he served on the Northern Kentucky Regional SWAT Team.

The department said Koenes was promoted to sergeant last year.

Outside of law enforcement, the department described Koenes as a devoted father and grandfather. He became a grandfather twice this year, which the department said brought him "tremendous happiness."

The department also described Koenes as a dedicated fitness enthusiast.

"As this is a very recent and heartbreaking event, funeral arrangements and memorial details have not yet been finalized. We will share additional information as it becomes available and appropriate for release," the Ludlow Police Department wrote on social media.

The Ludlow Police Department said that the Park Hills Police Department, Kenton County Police Department and Covington Police Department are among the law enforcement agencies that have offered to provide additional police support in the wake of Koenes' passing.