Watch Now
NewsNorthern Kentucky

Actions

'I don't think we'll ever be the same' | Carrollton residents face uncertain cleanup as rivers slowly recede

Carrollton
Rob Pieper/WCPO
Sue King talks with Andrew Rowan about how there was no interior damage to her home from the flooding, even as her front yard remains submerged.
Carrollton
Point Park
Posted

CARROLLTON, Ky. — In the city where the Ohio River meets the Kentucky River, homeowners are still waiting for flood waters to recede before they can begin assessing damage and starting the cleanup process.

Both rivers crested two days ago, but many homes remain partially submerged.

The water has receded quickly and significantly — one property owner said it receded a block in 24 hours — but numerous homes are still surrounded by water, leaving residents bracing for what they might find inside.

Sue King, a lifelong Carrollton resident who experienced previous floods in 1997 and 2018, returned to her home Thursday.

The yard is still flooded despite being 100 yards from the Kentucky riverbank.

Carrollton Backyard
King's backyard in Carrollton is still flooded, two days after the river crested.

To reach the steps, she had to use a mini ladder. Despite the difficult climb to reach it, she found her property had escaped interior damage.

"It kind of scared me there for a while, but it's fine," King said. "I can live with it, get it cleaned up."

As the floodwater recedes, a neighborhood is slowly emerging from the water. A previously submerged lawnmower is now visible on Mason Street. A car is now only half soaked.

Rick Smith showed the ongoing flooding around a property where he does electrical work, noting that the water was probably about a foot and a half above the tables in the patio at the still-submerged Tiki Bar on Main Street.

Carrollton
Sue King talks with Andrew Rowan about how there was no interior damage to her home from the flooding, even as her front yard remains submerged.

Smith expressed particular concern about the nearby community of Prestonville, where he believes the flooding will leave a permanent mark.

"There are all kinds of local homes and houses that's just completely destroyed. I don't think we'll ever be the same," Smith said.

Chris Helmig, whose home WCPO 9 first visited on Monday, still can't access his property except by boat. We saw his pastor, Joseph Lumbrix, paddling by Point Park on Thursday.

"I was out yesterday with my friend Chris. We went to explore his house. It's underwater," Lumbrix said.

Point Park
Canoeing in Point Park.

Despite the extensive damage, he remained optimistic about recovery efforts: "It'll be a good cleanup, tear out carpets and wallboard, dry it out and go again."

For many homeowners, the uncertainty of not knowing the extent of damage inside their homes adds to the stress of the situation. One resident, whose house remains inaccessible by foot, knows the water line rose above the carpet line earlier this week but cannot yet assess the full extent of interior damage.

Despite the challenges ahead, members of this river community say their resilience will help them prepare to rebuild once again.

Elements of this digital story were optimized with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Mason Street
Some homes in Carrolton, KY remain cut off by floodwaters. They're only accessible by boat.
WCPO 9 News at 6PM

More local news:
Bengals ask for $350M in state aid for Paycor Stadium renovations Beshear attributes Northern Kentucky man's heart attack death to flooding What are your concerns about flooding clean up? We want to hear from you!

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The team that helps you save so you Don't Waste Your Money