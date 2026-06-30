Flurry of Northern Kentucky car break-ins points to larger summer crime trend

WCPO 9's Logan MacDonald covers everything Northern Kentucky. If you have a story that you'd like Logan to look into or a news tip, email him at Logan@WCPO.com.

UNION, Ky. — A series of car break-ins over the weekend in Northern Kentucky has residents of Union's Triple Crown Country Club development on edge, with neighbors now urging others to lock their cars and remove valuables.

Surveillance video captured one of the attempted break-ins in the neighborhood. In the footage, someone approaches a car on the passenger side before suspects dash off with another vehicle following behind.

Stacey Hilgeman was among those targeted.

"They took Ray-Bans — sunglasses, money, and cologne for my son," Hilgeman said.

Hilgeman said the thieves moved quickly.

"According to my son's phone app, the door was opened at 3:26 a.m., so I must have woken up right away when they were out there. And the cops were here by 3:45 a.m. and they were already gone," Hilgeman said.

WATCH: Surveillance video captures series of weekend car break-ins

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Neighbors reported incidents on their cameras around the same time.

"What was happening here at 3:25, people had it on their cameras also at like 3:30 across the neighborhood," Hilgeman said.

The break-ins are part of a broader trend across the Cincinnati area. Two weeks ago, Cincinnati police say 50 cars were broken into across several streets in Mount Adams. Last month, Fort Wright police warned about a recent uptick in car break-ins that typically occurs during the summer.

Hilgeman's advice to neighbors is straightforward.

"Just lock your cars," Hilgeman said. "And the cop advised even if it's locked, take all the valuables out. You don't think about your sunglasses, but you know, some of those are kind of pricey. Take those out of the car, take your wallets out of the car."

We reached out to the Boone County Sheriff's Office for more information on the weekend break-ins but have not heard back as of Tuesday evening.

Have a story idea or tip for WCPO 9 Northern Kentucky reporter Logan MacDonald? Email him at Logan@WCPO.com.