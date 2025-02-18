12 dead after Kentucky's severe weather, floods shut down roads across Tri-State

BUTLER, Ky. — All 120 counties across Kentucky have seen substantial flooding, leaving at least 12 dead in the Commonwealth.

“This is one of the most serious weather events we’ve dealt with in at least a decade,” said Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear.

The weekend of rain, snow and winds across the Tri-State, left behind high water in multiple areas, leading to several road closures due to high water.

Those high waters can lead to dangerous conditions if someone decides to drive through them.

"It does not take much to move a moving vehicle — 12 inches of rain or high water is really all that's needed," said Jake Ryle, public information officer for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) District 6.

KYTC has had to shut down several state roads in District 6, which covers Northern Kentucky. Areas that saw flooded routes include Pendleton County, Owen County and Gallatin County.

"There's seven different areas where water is getting up past the road and going up above where it needs to be," said Ryle.

WATCH: High waters result in water rescues in the Tri-State

Heavy rains force water rescues in Kentucky

Sunday night, Covington EMS had to respond to a water rescue alongside the Edgewood Fire Department after a car was submerged into a creek. Covington reported the driver was safe and never in the water.

Covington Fire/EMS Department Car rescued in Northern Kentucky

Multiple streets in Dearborn County, Indiana, are also closed or set to close in the coming days, with more winter weather and precipitation forecasted this week.

The county's Emergency Management Agency reported that East Laughery at Shilo Lane and Cross Road at Goose Run have already been closed. State Route 56 in Aurora between Judiciary and 4th, Park Avenue and Cole Lane should be avoided.

WCPO 9 News Ice and water cover a Dearborn County road

Pendleton County Emergency Management officials told WCPO that the situation is improving as water levels receded on Monday. The office has kept the public informed as certain roads were shut down and reopened on their Facebook page.

KYTC reminded any driver who encounters a flooded road to turn around, to avoid any danger and leave someone needing to be rescued.

Several organizations and non-profits from across the Tri-State are responding to the call for help, including the Indiana and Ohio Urban Search and Rescue Task Force 1, the Butler County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Response Services, and Matthew 25 Ministries who will be delivering critical aid.

Eastern Kentucky is one of the areas hit hardest by the floods, the Kentucky Community and Technical College System (KCTCS) says three of its schools have been affected by the floods.

“The big issue right now is that we don’t know how bad the damage is until the water recedes,” said KCTCS President Ryan Quarles. “I have seen pictures of at least one of our auditoriums underwater.”

The three schools affected are Big Sandy Community and Technical College, Hazard Community and Technical College, and Southeast Kentucky Community and Technical College.

“We have a lot of students in that part of the state that may not have a home to go home to, may not be able to get back to their residence, so we started a disaster relief fund,” said Quarles.

The fund will help any student from the three schools affected with any necessities they may need in order to complete their college career. If you wish to donate you can click here.