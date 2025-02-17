Cold: Bitter cold, more snow midweek

Temperatures are dropping rapidly this week because of a powerful storm system that swept through the Tri-State over the weekend, leaving behind flooding and accumulating snow.
This Morning: Brace for bitter cold, with temperatures in the teens and wind chills as low as 0 to 5°F. Be sure to bundle up with extra layers, including a winter coat, hat, and gloves. In addition, use extreme caution on the roads due to potential ice and slick spots.
This Afternoon: Highs will reach the mid to upper 20s, with some sunshine across Cincinnati and surrounding areas. However, northwest winds will make it feel like 14°F. Expect afternoon temperatures to remain some 15 to 25 degrees below average throughout the week.
Looking Ahead: Just when it seemed we were done with snow, another system arrives late Tuesday into Wednesday. This could impact the Wednesday morning commute, so stay tuned for updates on timing and potential accumulation. Meanwhile, keep an eye on rising river levels along the Ohio River since it could reach flood stage late Tuesday and crest Wednesday.
Stay warm and be prepared for changing conditions!
MONDAY
Partly cloudy
Breezy
High: 26
MONDAY NIGHT
Mostly cloudy
Frigid
Low: 13
TUESDAY
Partly cloudy
Very cold
High: 23
TUESDAY NIGHT
Overcast
Snow arrives late
Low: 14
