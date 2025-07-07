Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Man hit, killed on I-471 while trying to help push someone else's disabled vehicle

Andrew Rowan/WCPO
Southbound traffic returns to the Big Mac Bridge on Monday, February 10, 2025.
NEWPORT, Ky. — A 36-year-old man is dead after stopping to try to help another drive whose vehicle had broken down on the side of I-471, according to Newport police.

Newport officers were called to the Big Mac Bridge at around 3:40 a.m. Sunday morning.

According to police, a vehicle was broken down in the far right lane of the bridge; a man, identified as Antonio Conrad by the Hamilton County Coroner's Office, pulled over behind the disabled vehicle to offer help.

While Conrad was pushing the broken down vehicle, another driver crashed into the back of Conrad's car. The crash pushed Conrad's car into him as he pushed the disabled vehicle, Newport police said.

Conrad and a passenger from his vehicle were both taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where Conrad died from his injuries. The passenger sustained a spinal cord injury, police said.

The driver of the vehicle that had broken down was also taken to the hospital for what Newport police said appeared to be minor injuries.

The driver of the vehicle that rear-ended Conrad's car was not hurt.

The crash is still under investigation, but Newport police said they are investigating factors that may have contributed to the crash and possible criminal charges.

