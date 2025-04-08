Falmouth mayor resigns, police chief temporarily takes over

FALMOUTH, Ky. — As the City of Falmouth begins to deal with the aftermath of substantial flooding, city officials will also have another job on their hands: finding an interim mayor.

In a release, the city announced Mayor Luke Price has resigned from his position, effective April 7.

"I have accepted a position in my personal career that will impact my time as mayor," Price said in a statement. "So at this time, it is with a very heavy heart that I have to make a decision for the betterment of my family."

Price transferred executive authority to Falmouth Police Chief Marty Hart, who will remain the city's leader until the Falmouth City Council appoints a successor.

"The City of Falmouth extends its sincere gratitude to Mayor Price for his service and dedication to the community and assures residents that city operations will continue without interruption during this transitional period," the city said in its release.

Price was elected after running unopposed in November. He was previously named interim mayor in January 2024 after city council impeached former mayor Sebastian Ernst.

We were there when the council served Ernst impeachment papers, accusing him of acting with misconduct and willfully neglecting his duties in office. Price, who had served on council for years and was a lifelong Falmouth resident, was selected to replace him until the November election, which he won.

Price's resignation comes as the city continues to pick up the pieces after flooding from the Licking River forced an evacuation order and some homes submerged in water.