Developer discusses plan for complex that features brewery, soccer fields and more in Boone County

HEBRON, Ky. — Brad Trauth and his family love to bike the trails in Cincinnati. He said they enjoy finding a spot off the trail for the kids to play and the adults to have a beer, but he wishes that was something he could find in Northern Kentucky.

Trauth said his family started biking during the COVID-19 pandemic, as a fun outdoor activity to do together.

“We started going up to the Loveland trail and we live right here in Hebron, so it’s a 45-plus minute drive some days to get over that way," Trauth said.

Because of the far drive, Trauth was hoping to bring something for the family closer to home.

That's what sparked his idea to create a new brewpub complex in Hebron. The proposed project would sit off the corner of North Bend Road and Conrad Lane, close to CVG.

Brad Trauth Renderings of the proposed project.

His idea includes building a brewery with sand volleyball and pickleball courts. Alongside it would be a flex building for indoor pickleball and soccer.

Trauth hopes the buildings could house youth sports leagues in the area.

“There’s just a lot of kids in this area," Trauth said. "Soccer’s booming, pickleball’s booming.”

Brad Trauth Rendering of the proposed project.

Trauth has owned the property for years but was waiting on the right timing.

Recently, the county constructed a multi-use bike trail that, conveniently, runs alongside the property.

“Instantly a light bulb went off, like 'OK, this could be an opportunity to put something like we see in Cincinnati over here,'" Trauth said.

The project was approved by the Boone County Planning Commission. It now awaits a vote by the fiscal court on Tuesday, Jan. 21.

Trauth said he is confident it will be approved. If it is approved, he wants to begin construction as soon as this spring.

“It doesn’t make sense why we don’t have more stuff like this in Northern Kentucky," said Trauth.