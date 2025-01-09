A brewpub multiplex may be coming to Boone County

BURLINGTON, Ky. — A Northern Kentucky-based developer wants to build a brewpub multiplex with recreational soccer fields on a wooded parcel of land in Burlington. All he needs to move forward is an approved zoning map amendment.

On Jan. 8, the Boone County Fiscal Court conducted the first reading of a zoning map amendment ordinance that would change the zoning designation of a 5.3-acre plot of land from Rural Suburban to Industrial One. The land is located at the intersection of North Bend Road and Conrad Lane in Burlington.

“The proposed I-1 district will allow the site to be developed with a variety of small to medium scale light manufacturing, warehouse, distribution, related service uses, as recommended by the Comprehensive Plan,” Boone County Zoning Administrator Michael Schwartz. “The existing RS district is not appropriate for the site due to that deed restriction prohibiting residential development.”

Boone County The proposed brewpub and recreational multiplex.

The entity behind the zone change request is Trauth Homes, a Crescent Springs-based real estate developer. Brad Trauth, the operator of the firm, owns the land, according to Boone County property records. Currently, the parcel is undeveloped and covered by woods. Suburban residences lie directly to the south of the land, while small manufacturers and the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport are to its north.

If approved, the zone change would allow for the development of a one-story, 30,000-square-foot multi-tenant flex space featuring a tap room, indoor pickleball courts and turf sports fields. The complex would be directly related to Boone County’s newly installed multi-use path along North Bend Road, which is used by pedestrians, runners, and cyclists. As of now, there is no reported name for the development.

“The proposed I-1 district, along with the submitted concept plan, is reasonable and appropriate in that the proposed recreational and commercial uses, along with the smaller building size, will provide for a transition between that residential area to the south and the future industrial development anticipated to the north of the site,” Schwartz said.

During a zone change committee meeting on Nov. 1, the legislative body recommended a condition restricting the site to specific uses, such as a brewpub, active recreation space, non-commercial recreation space, eating and drinking establishments, microbrewery and retail space.

Trauth likened the prospective development to Fifty West Brewing’s complex along the Little Miami River in eastern Cincinnati. As an avid biker, Trauth said his family frequently uses the Little Miami Trail. He envisions bringing that same concept to Boone County.

“We really see it as a community amenity of sorts,” Trauth said. “It’s like we do for Fifty West – we take our bikes and park and hop on bike trail, and come back and the kids can play in the sand and get root beer floats and burgers and what have you.”

With a wife and three children, Trauth said he heard from local soccer programs that the county needed more field space. He described the development as a “community amenity” for parents and children.

The Boone County Fiscal Court is responsible for finalizing all zone change requests recommended by the planning commission. A second reading is slated to take place at the next fiscal court meeting on Jan. 21.

Commissioner Jesse Brewer gave his stamp of approval for the project, touting Trauth’s previous developments in Boone County.

“I know Brad is a local Boone County developer,” Brewer said. “He’s done a few other small projects around here and puts a pretty decent product from the other stuff we’ve seen.”

