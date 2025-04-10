'Day by day, step by step' | Maysville residents still dealing with impact from last week's tornado, storms

MAYSVILLE, Ky. — Like the rest of our cities on the Ohio River, Maysville's downtown area did experience flooding from last week's storms. More importantly, though, residents are still dealing with the aftermath of a tornado that went through their county.

The Wilmington National Weather Service confirmed an EF0 tornado landed in Dover at 1:52 a.m. Aug. 3, causing widespread destruction to homes and property.

Resident Mark Gallenstine described the chaos that unfolded when a tree fell on top of his home.

“When the tree came down, we thought it shattered the window,” Gallenstine said. “Of course, it was 2 in the morning ... what it did was push the window down and all the rain just came in.”

In a nearby area on Minvera-Tuckahoe Road, another resident reported witnessing the tornado and described the frightening experience.

“I saw the tornado's path, and all I could see was a white image outside,” he said.

Fortunately, he did not sustain severe injuries, but his windows and siding suffered damage: “thankfully, the family is OK.”

We previously spoke with a family living on T Wenz Road who had been dealing with the impact of the storms. Their home had previously been damaged, and it seemed history repeated itself.

"Day by day, step by step; it's a little hard, but we'll get through it, that's all I know," said Destiny Griffith.

The Maysville/Mason County Emergency Management Agency encourages residents to subscribe to the RAVE Alert System to receive alerts. You can do so by texting masoncounty to 78015. If you experience issues, report them to its Facebook page.