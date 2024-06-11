Data shows hundreds of crashes reported in area around I-75 crash that killed 4-year-old

CRESCENT SPRINGS, Ky. — A fatal crash Sunday night at the corner of I-75 and Buttermilk Pike highlighted a section of the interstate that has seen significant crash numbers dating back to 2022.

The Kenton County Police Department said a 4-year-old was killed and her father was injured after the 30-year-old hit the back of a box truck that was stationary and disabled near the end of the merge lane from the Buttermilk Pike on-ramp.

WCPO reviewed Kentucky State Police crash data in the area using a crash location dashboard and found hundreds of crashes.

In 2022, the dashboard reports 145 crashes on the roadways in and around the interstate with 15 resulting in injuries and 130 resulting in property damage.

Data via Kentucky State Police

The total number of crashes in 2023 in the same area increased to 168 with 11 injuries and 157 resulting in property damage.

Data via Kentucky State Police

So far in 2024, there have been 56 crashes not including Sunday's deadly crash.

Data via Kentucky State Police

Michael Ritchie has lived in the area for four decades and said he's seen it all driving on I-75.

"Honestly, I try to avoid the highway as much as possible," Ritchie said. "I'll take detours down through Bromley, down through Crescent Springs, 42, Hopeful, any way to avoid the highways is what I'll do."

Ritchie called on drivers to do everything possible to keep their attention on the roadway because, as a contractor and lawn care worker, he's always on the road watching others drive distracted.

"He's not paying attention," he said pointing at a car merging onto the interstate. "Or he has a passenger who he's playing with, he's talking to, they're jamming music. They're having a good time. They're partying instead of paying attention to the road."

The Kenton County Police Department is investigating the cause of Sunday's crash. Anyone who saw it is asked to contact Sergeant Charles Duncan at 859-392-1993.