Crash closes I-75 Southbound near Buttermilk Pike in NKY for hours

CRESCENT SPRINGS, Ky — Interstate 75 Southbound will be closed near Buttermilk Pike until approximately 5 a.m. due to a crash, according to officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

The crash occurred at approximately 9:30 p.m. Sunday evening near the Buttermilk Pike exit in Crescent Springs.

It's unknown at this time how many vehicles were involved and the extent of injuries incurred.

A large police presence could be seen, conducting an investigation, well into the early morning hours of Monday.

Please find an alternative route to your destination, avoiding the area if possible.

We will continue to update this story as more information comes into the newsroom.