Crash closes I-75 Southbound near Buttermilk Pike in NKY for hours

KYTC estimates the highway will be closed until 5 a.m.
A crash has closed Interstate 75 Southbound in Northern Kentucky near Buttermilk Pike for multiple hours Sunday evening into Monday morning.
Posted at 1:06 AM, Jun 10, 2024

CRESCENT SPRINGS, Ky — Interstate 75 Southbound will be closed near Buttermilk Pike until approximately 5 a.m. due to a crash, according to officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

The crash occurred at approximately 9:30 p.m. Sunday evening near the Buttermilk Pike exit in Crescent Springs.

It's unknown at this time how many vehicles were involved and the extent of injuries incurred.

A large police presence could be seen, conducting an investigation, well into the early morning hours of Monday.

Please find an alternative route to your destination, avoiding the area if possible.

We will continue to update this story as more information comes into the newsroom.

