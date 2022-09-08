Watch Now
NewsNorthern Kentucky

Actions

Court documents: 53-year-old Elsmere man buried dead woman in wooded area behind home

28-year-old Kadidra Roberts was reported missing in August
Watch the latest headlines from WCPO 9 Cincinnati any time.
elsmere remains.PNG
Posted at 2:03 PM, Sep 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-08 15:07:26-04

ELSMERE, Ky.  — A Northern Kentucky man was charged with abuse of a corpse and tampering with physical evidence in connection to the disappearance and death of 28-year-old Kedidra Roberts.

Roberts was reported missing to Cincinnati police on August 25. Her body was discovered in a shallow grave near Palace Avenue and Spring Street in Elsmere on September 3.

Theodore Lamont Myers, 53, was already in police custody for an unrelated crime when he admitted to investigators that he buried Roberts' body, court documents show.

According to the warrant, he told investigators that he met Roberts at a Reggae event in downtown Cincinnati and that they partied together throughout the night.

Myers said he and Roberts got breakfast the morning after the party and then went to sleep in the afternoon. When he woke up, he told police she was unresponsive.

According to the arrest warrant, he then told investigators that he panicked, wrapped her body in fabric, put her in a trash bin, and dumped her body in a shallow grave he dug behind his Spring Street apartment.

Investigators said that Roberts' autopsy results are pending and that Myers could face additional charges depending on the results.

Watch the Latest Headlines in our 24/7 News Livestream:

WCPO 9 News Headlines

More local news:
WATCH: Video shows moment woman crashes van into two men, killing one Cincinnati Museum Center to have free admission Sept. 17 Despite the pandemic, tattoo artists say their business has never been better

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.