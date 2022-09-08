Court documents: 53-year-old Elsmere man buried dead woman in wooded area behind home

ELSMERE, Ky. — A Northern Kentucky man was charged with abuse of a corpse and tampering with physical evidence in connection to the disappearance and death of 28-year-old Kedidra Roberts.

Roberts was reported missing to Cincinnati police on August 25. Her body was discovered in a shallow grave near Palace Avenue and Spring Street in Elsmere on September 3.

Theodore Lamont Myers, 53, was already in police custody for an unrelated crime when he admitted to investigators that he buried Roberts' body, court documents show.

According to the warrant, he told investigators that he met Roberts at a Reggae event in downtown Cincinnati and that they partied together throughout the night.

Myers said he and Roberts got breakfast the morning after the party and then went to sleep in the afternoon. When he woke up, he told police she was unresponsive.

According to the arrest warrant, he then told investigators that he panicked, wrapped her body in fabric, put her in a trash bin, and dumped her body in a shallow grave he dug behind his Spring Street apartment.

@KCPD Detective Andrew Kenner has obtained a warrant for the arrest of Theodore Lamont Myers in connection with the death of Kadidra Roberts, charging Myers with Tampering w/Evidence & Abuse of a Corpse. Autopsy results still pending. Additional charges are possible. #KYcrime pic.twitter.com/nh90lhnDvk — Rob Sanders 🇺🇸 (@KYprosecutor) September 8, 2022

Investigators said that Roberts' autopsy results are pending and that Myers could face additional charges depending on the results.