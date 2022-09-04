PD: Human remains found in wooded area in Elsmere

ELSMERE, Ky. — Human remains have been found in a wooded area in Elsmere, the Kenton County Police Department said.

Elsmere police responded to a wooded area near Palace Avenue and Spring Street on Sept. 3 because citizens discovered what they believed to be human remains.

With the assistance of Kenton County police, officers secured the area and accessed it from the rear yard of resident on Palace Avenue, but police said the residence is not linked to the deceased and the homeowner has been cooperative.

Police processed the scene early Sunday morning because they couldn't effectively do it in the dark Saturday night, per police. Investigators removed the unidentified remains whose gender cannot be determined due to positioning of the body and decomposition, police said.

The remains are being transported to the Kentucky State Medical Examiner's Office for autopsy, and Kenton County Police Detectives will lead the investigation, police said.

Police have no additional information into the cause of death of the person until the autopsy is completed.

Anyone with information regarding the human remains to please contact the Kenton County Police Department at 859-356-3191.

