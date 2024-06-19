Community reacts after Elsmere hires former deputy who shot, killed teen in 2014

ELSMERE, Ky. — Elsmere police's Facebook post welcoming former Boone County deputy Tyler Brockman as its newest officer received hundreds of comments from residents angry that the department hired a man who shot and killed a teenager while on duty.

"Please join the City of Elsmere in congratulating our newest Officer, Tyler Brockman! Officer Brockman was sworn in by Mayor Lenhof this morning," Elsmere police said before detailing Brockman's work, which includes time with the Boone County Sheriff's Office and Villa Hills Police Department.

While a Boone County deputy, Brockman shot and killed teenager Samantha Ramsey as she attempted to drive away from a field party in 2014.

Our previous reporting shows Brockman had said he was afraid Ramsey would run him over and worried that she might hit people walking along the road. An evidence report found Ramsey was intoxicated, had used marijuana and ran over Brockman's foot before he fatally shot her.

A grand jury declined to indict Brockman, who fired four shots point-blank through Ramsey's windshield after he jumped onto the front hood of her car. Her family did accept a $3.5 million settlement from the county that included a requirement that deputies must wear body cameras.

Samantha Ramsey's family settles for $3.5M

Brockman remained with the sheriff's office until 2019, according to Elsmere's post.

Several people commented on Elsmere's post calling Brockman a "murderer" and questioning whether there was oversight in the hiring process.

"Such a disgrace to this city. This is a slap in the face to everyone," one person said.

"Are you hearing your citizens?" another person commented.

We called Elsmere Police Chief Russell Wood, who declined to comment. When announcing the hire to city council, he stated he was proud to fully staff the department.

During that meeting, Mayor Marty Lenhof complimented Wood on his ability to hire quality candidates to the department.

"Could have filled this a long time ago, but they weren't the right fit for the city," he said. "They weren't the right fit for the chief, and I want to thank you for staying on task."